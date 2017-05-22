Vote Now for EC&M's 2017 Product of the Year!

The SmartlockPro Dual Function AFCI/GFCI Receptacle combines arc-fault and ground fault protection into one receptacle. Suitable for installation in older homes where it may be difficult to match a new circuit breaker to the existing load center, the tamper-resistant device replaces a standard receptacle and may also be used as a replacement for ungrounded receptacles. Features include: trip threshold that meets or exceeds UL requirements for tripping time on ground faults and on series and parallel arcs, bridge contact design, reset lockout, and a status indicator light.

MC Luminary MultiZone cable is designed for daylight harvesting trends. Compatible with 0VDC to 10VDC solid-state lighting control systems, one Multizone cable can replace up to three traditional MC Luminary cables or three power and three control pair cables. In addition, the product is California Title 24 friendly with control for up to three dimming zones and is compliant with all applicable UL codes and standards.

The REVConnect RJ45 connectivity system features a highly reliable termination for a secure, gas-tight connection to help reduce rework. The universal wiring manager supports all Cat. 5e, 6, and 6A cables with a single tool that covers the entire termination process, including cable preparation. The same universal core terminates a jack or plug. Field-terminable plugs, which support Cat. 6A and high PoE performance, can be terminated as quickly and easily as a jack.

The Intelli-Punch 11-ton battery-hydraulic knockout driver features a maximum cycle time of 8 sec. Capable of punching up to 4-in. conduit-sized holes in 10-gauge mild or stainless steel and 6-in. conduit-sized holes in 14-gauge mild steel, the product’s swivel head rotates 360°. Additionally, the tool weighs only 6.1 lb and is available in 12 different sets offered with the company’s Slug-Buster, Slug-Splitter, or Speed-Punch system.

The Heavy-Duty Wire Stripper is four times stronger than the company’s other wire strippers. Forged from a blend of U.S.-made tool steel, the tool features precision ground stripping holes to quickly and efficiently strip 10 AWG to 18 AWG solid and 12 AWG to 20 AWG stranded wire. The knurled jaw can twist, grab and loop up to three wires at once and includes 6-32 and 8-32 screw shearing holes. The hot-riveted joint ensures smooth action with no handle wobble and the cutting blades are induction-hardened. Additionally, the product has a coil spring for self-opening action and the company’s Kurve handles.

The SIMpull flange features a shaftless design that the company says safely allows one person to turn a wooden reel up to 34 in. and 2,000 lb. into a time saving, field-installable solution that removes the need to handle heavy jack stands. Each flange rotates independently and allows free movement of loaded wooden reels. The product is reusable in the field and can be installed on multiple reels throughout the job site.

The SuperRod Series allows one person to effortlessly pull cable behind walls. Suitable for routing cable between drywall and insulation or fixture installations, the leader-pull design can easily navigate through insulation and other obstructions. Features include a swivel leader eyelet that connects securely to most wires and mesh wire pulling grips. In addition, the non-marring nylon leader-pull offers 20 ft of heavy-duty nylon rope.

The ToughSystem mobile modular storage system allows users to quickly and easily change the combination of tools they take to work. The storage solution can be configured with a variety of options to take users from the workshop to the job site, including tool boxes, tote, and a job-site radio. When carrying the tool boxes by hand, they can be fastened together via side latches. The boxes can also be stacked on a mobile unit and stored in the racking system.

The RRS-3 SecoVac (IEEE) application-specific remote racking system allows electrical service personnel to remotely rack in or rack out all General Electric type SecoVac medium-voltage power circuit breakers (housed in IEEE switchgear only). Installation and operation of the portable and lightweight device is intuitive and requires only minimal setup for safe and effective use in even the most hard to access areas. Once in place, the product allows users to remain stationed up to 300 ft outside of the arc flash boundary, without requiring any modifications to the existing breaker or cubicle.

LayoutFAST is an intelligent plug-in for Autodesk Revit that makes it easier and faster to configure and lay products into projects. Built to function like a toolbar in Revit, the product supplies users with everything they need to design and specify complete electrical systems. A comprehensive library of electrical products is updated in real-time from the cloud to ensure current information is used in the design process. In addition, it enables users to share files and models, is compatible with all versions of Revit, and is available to download for free.

Design Master Electrical RT is an electrical add-in for Revit. The solution now allows designers to use their Revit model to create a one-line diagram. Changes to the Revit model are automatically updated in their one-line diagram. In addition, the product allows users to add feeder sizing, voltage drop calculations, fault calculations, and arc-flash calculations to current Revit models.

LabelLink is a mobile application developed to streamline and simplify the cable labeling process. The on-the-jobsite workflow solution allows printing cable and ID labels directly from data generated as part of the testing process. The app marries Fluke’s LinkWare Live cloud technology with Brother’s PT-E550W Wi-Fi industrial labeling tool to perform multiple functions with just a single entry of cable identifier data.

The Legend work boot includes DuraShocks technology, which incorporates H-Plate suspension that stabilizes while creating four independently responsive quadrants to harness the energy of each step, along with shock-absorbing sidewalls that compress to absorb shock and return energy. The design also optimizes cushioning in the heel and flexibility through the step. Features include a rubber lug outsole chiseled-edge, waterproof full-grain leather upper, and moisture-wicking lining. Available in 6-in. and 8-in. styles, the work boot comes in tan, dark brown, and black.

The Crouse-Hinds Series Clamped EBMX NEMA 7 enclosure for hazardous areas offers a simple clamp cover design that opens in seconds, facilitating access to internal motor control components for installation, maintenance, or troubleshooting. Features include a -50°C to +60°C enclosure temperature rating, a 65kAIC at 480V enclosure rating, thermal magnetic and electronic trip breakers, and bi-metallic and electronic overload starters. Additionally, the product is designed for use as starter, combo starter, disconnect switch, or breaker.

This enclosed circuit breaker is equipped with the company’s Arcflash Reduction Maintenance System (ARMS), which helps reduce fault clearing time and downstream incident energy levels with an accelerated instantaneous trip to reduce arc flash. Features include: an additional control relay to allow users to enable the ARMS via a remote input signal; cover controls, including a padlockable selector switch for ARMS enabling and blue LED indication light; 48W power supply; and a 3-position handle (ON/Tripped/OFF).

The DSP-ADM continuously monitors 21 possible fault sources and goes into fault mode when an arc flash is detected by one of the 14 optical sensors. The base model detects the event of a single ground fault, signals an alarm, and provides pulsing capability so users can locate the faulted circuit without interrupting the process. The device also offers the option for phase and feeder indication, which speeds up the fault location process and ensures users start the search away from the main switchgear where the incident energy danger is highest. In the event of a second ground fault, the product prevents loss of two feeders by selectively tripping the lower priority feeder only.

SmartSafe LED Emergency Back-up adds emergency lighting capability to almost any existing direct-wire LED tube luminaire, fluorescent luminaire, or LED luminaire. The company’s Constant Wattage technology ensures the technology works when needed. This technology also detects the LED load in the luminaire and adjusts the output accordingly. Users can choose from either 500-lm or 1,200-lm output.

Outdoor Power Charging Stations for mobile devices are offered in three models and black, bronze, and silver finishes with custom colors available. Each model includes a combination of two or three gangs of power devices, including USB charging, but can also be used for A/V or communications connectivity. The Charging Station with Accent Light includes a small LED locator light to enable device charging during the day and after dark. The Power Pedestal model does not include an LED light. The third model features a full area light. All versions are NEMA 3R-rated.

The Galaxy VX is a scalable, easy-to-deploy, compact 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) with 4-level inverter technology. According to the company, this technology reduces switching losses and switching stress to provide greater reliability, availability, and a reduction in failure rate compared to a traditional 3-level inverter. Features include: Double-Conversion Mode; Eco Mode, which delivers up to 99% efficiency and provides a reduction of up to 3% to 4% in data center energy consumption; and ECOnversion Mode, which offers a hybrid between ECO Mode and Double Conversion Mode.

The DM284 is an all-in-one, true rms digital multimeter and thermal imager that shows users exactly where an electrical problem is located. Featuring Infrared Guided Measurement (IGM) technology powered by a built-in 160×120 thermal imager, the unit includes a thermocouple input and allows users to view thermal and electrical measurements simultaneously. The thermal camera features three color palettes to choose from, while built-in work lights and a laser pointer help users to access locations with poor lighting. Additionally, the product is drop-tested and IP-rated for splash and water resistance.

The FlashGard motor control center (MCC) is designed to both prevent an arc flash event and protect personnel if an arc flash occurs. Unlike conventional MCCs, this product enables units to be disconnected and reconnected to the vertical bus with the unit door closed, maintaining a dead-front barrier. The unit also incorporates the company’s RotoTrack racking mechanism, which provides bus isolation, stab indication, and lockout features. In addition, it is available for 3-phase, 230V applications up to 300 hp or 3-phase, 480V applications up to 600 hp.

Fluke Condition Monitoring consists of wireless sensors and a gateway that receives signals from the sensors from up to 30 ft away and works seamlessly with the company’s technologies, such as iFlex current probes, current clamps, temperature sensors, and 3-phase power monitoring. Users can set the system up and begin monitoring in a matter of minutes, with the sensors transmitting measurements to the cloud as frequently as one measurement per second. Equipment data and alarm notifications are viewed through the company’s Connect platform on a smartphone or web browser.

SR308 and SR312 Series lamps are an easy-to-install LED upgrade for use in commercial wall sconces. The lamps are a UL-recognized component (UL 8750), making them suitable for use in new luminaires by OEM lighting manufacturers. They are also UL and Energy Star certified as LED Retrofit Kits for upgrade of existing incandescent or ballasted CFL luminaires. Designed for use in commercial applications, the products are available in five lumen packages ranging from 850 lm to 2,100 lm; 2,700K, 3,000K, 3,500K, and 4,000K color temperatures; and include universal 120V-277V, 0V to 10V dimming.

The Halo ML56 LED recessed downlight now includes Dim-to-Warm (D2W) technology, providing clean, crisp illumination at full power of 3,000K and dimming smoothly to 1,850K, which creates a warm glow resembling candlelight. The Energy Star-certified luminaire comes in multiple lumen packages and color temperatures that are interchangeable with 5-in. and 6-in. downlight and directional trims. Designed for commercial and residential applications, features include a 90 CRI, 70 lm/W output, and a 50,000-hr life.

The RSW LED street luminaire uses the company’s WaveMax technology to provide 3,000K or 4,000K color temperature options and a CRI of 80. Weighing just 6.5 lb and measuring 20.7 in. × 9.8 in. × 4.7 in., the luminaire offers 110 lm/W and features a 100,000-hr life. In addition, the product includes a 10-yr limited warranty.

The ISON Class LED High Bay HBIF3 is designed to replace HID and fluorescent luminaires. Offering 214 lm/W output and a 150,000-hr life, the third-generation luminaire features a modular platform, which allows users to upgrade their light engines and panels when more efficient technology becomes available, or to change the fixture’s configuration to meet changing performance needs.

The Mercmaster LED low-profile luminaire features an installed profile of only 6 in. and consumes 65% less energy than a standard HID. The luminaire delivers up to 5,000 lm of uniformly distributed light in areas with ceiling heights up to 15 ft. In addition, the product offers four replaceable globe alternatives: clear glass, clear polycarbonate, diffused polycarbonate, and prismatic glass refractor. Hazardous location models are certified for Class I, Division 2 and Zone 2, and Class II, Divisions 1 and 2 applications, wet and marine outside conditions (NEMA 3R, 4, and 4X) and IP66. Non-hazardous models can be used in wet and marine locations and other harsh areas not subject to hazardous gases and dusts.

The DW-311 wall switch occupancy sensor is a specification grade solution providing building and energy code compliant occupancy-based and 0V to 10V dimming control for LED lighting systems. Designed to extend control to small- and medium-sized applications, including rooms with partitions, the sensor features the company’s dual technology, which combines passive infrared (PIR) and ultrasonic technologies to detect minor and major movements in a space. In addition, the product comes in 120/277VAC and 347VAC models.

SmartCast Power over Ethernet (PoE) is designed to securely connect with building management systems, enterprise-wide networks, and the Internet. Built on a future-ready open platform with a standards-based API, the product can cut energy costs up to 70% and eliminates the challenges of ordinary PoE lighting by automating the initial setup and commissions hundreds of devices with one button. In addition, it is open, scalable, secure, and enables the Internet of Things (IoT) for buildings.

The Flex DE line of AC-Direct (UL-Type B), double-ended LED T8 lamps allows AC-Direct input from both ends, for backward compatibility with single-end wiring. Available in in 2-ft 9W, 3-ft 12W, and 4-ft 14W and 18W configurations, the lamps accept universal voltage at both ends (120VAC to 277VAC), and offer 3,500K, 4,000K, and 5,000K CCTs. Featuring 1,100-lm to 2,200-lm output, depending on the wattage, the product have an efficacy of 120 lm/W and a CRI of 83. Other features include a 50,000-hr life and a 5-yr warranty. In addition, the products work with shunted or unshunted sockets and are compatible with controls and sensors. Optically, the lamps feature frosted real glass diffusion with an extra-wide 325° beam angle.

The Thermomark Prime is a portable card printer that uses thermal transfer technology to print labels in less than 8 sec. Device interfaces include USB, LAN, and Bluetooth technologies. In addition, the printer can be connected to an external PC and controlled via Clip Project marking software, or users can employ the built-in HMI to design markers while on the go. A rechargeable nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery offers several hours of run time.

The Universal Super Fitting 3-piece coupling connects quicker than standard couplings and 3-piece couplings, according to the company. The product offers a flexible design that provides easy transitions for coupling threaded galvanized rigid conduit/intermediate metal conduit (GRC/IMC) to threaded and non-threaded GRC/IMC, thin wall electrical metallic tubing (EMT), and UL concrete-tight conduit. To use, simply insert the conduit and tighten the compression nut. The coupling is constructed of steel with a zinc-plated finish and fits all UL-approved metal pipe types.

The TSR1220 strut replacement/retrofit solution uses strut-based trapeze or support structures to accommodate standard strut-based fittings. The tool-free solution eliminates the need to handle long lengths of strut and cut sections of strut to size. The bracket telescopes to the desired length, attaches to threaded rod, and is locked in place by snapping closed a spring retainer. In addition, the product comes with four different end fittings, one of which is designed to facilitate retrofitting new applications on existing threaded rods.

The X770AJ compact crawler boom features a working height of 84 ft and 500-lb unrestricted capacity, allowing workers to take more materials with them on the boom’s redesigned platform. The machine features a lithium battery option for clean, quiet work; self-leveling outriggers to level the boom; and non-marking rubber tracks that minimize impact on sensitive flooring and landscaping. Additionally, the upper boom with an articulating jib provides a horizontal reach of 43 ft.

Modular in design, StreetWise watertight streetlight connectors disconnect or breakaway upon impact and are pre-insulated to mitigate the possibility of contact with live wires. The connectors are manufactured from high-strength aluminum alloy and are able to selectively fuse two loads with a single line. Available in four circuit configurations and rated for 600V, features include: interchangeable wire and screw port plugs, a cap retention hook, and inverted wire way seals with pre-marked trim locations.

Super Kwik-Couple conduit easily and quickly transitions from GRC to IMC or EMT, or from IMC to GRC or EMT, with no need for threading equipment, special couplings, or tools. The proprietary coupling allows the conduit to connect to both threaded and unthreaded product. To install, simply insert the conduit and tighten the compression nut. Available on trade sizes 2½ in. through 4 in., the coupling can be removed from the conduit and reinstalled in seconds using standard tongue-and-groove pliers or a strap wrench.

The Outdoor Power Ground Box provides a permanent outdoor power solution. The box uses a “diving bell” design to create and maintain an air pocket that protects the electrical connections from getting wet in adverse weather conditions. To sustain a safe working product, holes on the bottom of the box allow moisture to drain into the ground. The UL-listed product also has anti-float clips that prevent the cover from lifting up and keeps the protective air pocket intact. For added safety, a locking cover prevents unauthorized use.

Since 2000, EC&M has relied on its subscribers to help select the Product of the Year Platinum, Gold, and Silver award winners. Once again, we invite you to help choose the Product of the Year winner.

To make your opinion known, review the product descriptions/highlights of all 37 Category Winners in this exclusive photo gallery. After you have finished evaluating the Category Winners, help determine the Product of the Year winner by following these easy steps:

1. Click on the "Vote Now!" link from any of the gallery slides.

2. Enter your contact information in the required fields.

3. Select your favorite product from the "2017 Product of the Year Winner" pick list by simply clicking on the radial button next to its name.

4. Hit the "Submit" button.

Yep, it really is that simple!

As an added incentive, we will randomly select three eligible voters to receive a $100 gift check. Note: Eligible voters are defined as individuals with a current and valid subscription to EC&M magazine. (see Official Sweepstakes Rules)

The Platinum, Gold and Silver award winners will

be featured in the August 2017 issue of EC&M.

VOTE NOW!