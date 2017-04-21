San Francisco suffered a blackout this morning in neighborhoods across the city, from the Financial District to the Presidio, forcing the closure of businesses, a BART station and a federal courthouse, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

A spokesman for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said at least 90,000 customers lost power and that there had been a fire at a substation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the fire caused the outage, which swept through the city after 9 a.m., or was ignited as a result of the outage, the article said.

BART’s Montgomery Station was closed due to the outage, and trains were running through the station without stopping. Cable cars were also affected and shuttles were put in place to provide service, according to the Municipal Transportation Agency.

A PG&E spokesman said the company was trying to determine the cause of the outage, as well as how long it would take to restore power. The latest to come over Twitter is that it was caused by a circuit breaker failure.