Many of you can recall the summer blackout of 2003, especially if you were among the 50 million people affected in parts of New York, Cleveland, and Detroit, as well as Toronto and Ottawa, Canada. During the event, 21 power plants shut down in just three minutes, stranding people in elevators and on trains, disrupting operations at hospitals and airports, interrupting water service, and generally causing havoc. In some places, the power stayed off for more than a day. In New York City alone, ...