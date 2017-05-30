Which group below does most of your electrical work fall into?

I think you'd have to run new wiring through some sort of conduit. Maybe you can find
1) It can be done as long as the installation is done in a code compliant manner,
Think about this: if the resistance goes up, power loss (in heat) will go up in the
The difference in price is negligible. You were close with the "derating" idea, but
Start with Article 230 [Services]. Much more info is needed to even start to give an
Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×
last reply by analog in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by Mark Allen in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by analog in Electrical Talk Pics & Videos
last reply by Joebanana in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by jsaporito in Electrical Talk Pics & Videos