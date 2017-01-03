If you're 40 or over, do you mentor to anyone younger?

Discuss this poll 1
When I started in the trade back in the very early 80's, the journeymen I worked beside had time to teach as we worked through the day. 95% of my electrical training has been OJT by such men and foremen and supervisors who cared. In that respect, I have been extremely fortunate. As I grew in knowledge and became a lead person, foremen, supervisor, estimator and now a chief plant electrician I have tried to remember to pass along what I have learned to those interested in learning. During my last days in the construction field two things stood out:
1) Most of the young people did not know how to work and most of these cared even less about actually listening and learning -- remember, I said "most" not "all".
2) They hand you a set of prints today and want the building built yesterday. This atmosphere is not so conducive to teaching on the job as it is push, push, push from day one until the job is complete.
However, I will say this. I feel learning and wanting to know and understand is a lot about attitude. If one is truly interested in learning and wanting to know there always seems to be that person willing to teach. Being the first to admit I feel I still have a lot to learn as things are ever changing, but I am still willing to teach and work with those who wish to learn and grow in knowledge and understanding.
