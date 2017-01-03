Electrical Construction &amp; Maintenance (EC&amp;M) Magazine
Home > Advanced Polls > If you're 40 or over, do you mentor to anyone younger?

If you're 40 or over, do you mentor to anyone younger?

Discuss this poll 1

rowdy
on Jan 3, 2017

When I started in the trade back in the very early 80's, the journeymen I worked beside had time to teach as we worked through the day. 95% of my electrical training has been OJT by such men and foremen and supervisors who cared. In that respect, I have been extremely fortunate. As I grew in knowledge and became a lead person, foremen, supervisor, estimator and now a chief plant electrician I have tried to remember to pass along what I have learned to those interested in learning. During my last days in the construction field two things stood out:
1) Most of the young people did not know how to work and most of these cared even less about actually listening and learning -- remember, I said "most" not "all".
2) They hand you a set of prints today and want the building built yesterday. This atmosphere is not so conducive to teaching on the job as it is push, push, push from day one until the job is complete.
However, I will say this. I feel learning and wanting to know and understand is a lot about attitude. If one is truly interested in learning and wanting to know there always seems to be that person willing to teach. Being the first to admit I feel I still have a lot to learn as things are ever changing, but I am still willing to teach and work with those who wish to learn and grow in knowledge and understanding.

Please or Register to post comments.

Electrical Testing Feed

EC&M Webinars
Nov 9, 2016
Webinar

Technology Enabled Data Center Life Cycle Services

This webinar will discuss the benefits of cloud connected data center monitoring, different levels of monitoring and the potential effects on availability and efficiency....More
Nov 2, 2016
Webinar

There is More to a Data Center than White Space; A Holistic Approach to Facility Monitoring and Control

This webinar will discuss the benefits of cloud connected data center monitoring, different levels of monitoring and the potential effects on availability and efficiency....More
View More Webinars
EC&M Learning Center
Understanding the 2014 NEC, Volume 1 (Articles 90 to 480)
This resource has proven itself in the field and in the exam room. This latest edition will provide you with a rock-solid foundation...
Understanding NEC Requirements for Grounding vs Bonding
One of the most confusing areas of the trade continues to be grounding and bonding, which is why this book needs to be in the hands...
Changes to The NEC 2014
Don't let the scale of the code changes intimidate you, this book will get you up to speed on the most essential...
BROWSE ALL TITLES

Connect With Us
Ecmweb.com
Related EC&M Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×