In the United States, the term “grounding” is often used when the term “bonding” should be used. In essence, grounding means you connect equipment to the ground (dirt) and bonding means you connect equipment via a metallic pathway [Art. 100]. Article 250 provides the requirements for grounding and bonding. If you’re working on the load side as a maintenance electrician in a factory, you can (in most cases) ignore all of Art. 250 except for Part V Bonding. ...