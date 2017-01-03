The National Electrical Code (NEC) has very specific rules for the location of overcurrent protection devices (OCPDs). First, they must be readily accessible [240.24(A)]. There’s a height requirement that comes with that. The center of the grip of the operating handle (when in its highest position) can’t be more than 6 ft – 7 in. above the floor or work platform. There are four exceptions to this rule [240.24(A)(10) through (4). Do you know what they are? If the ...