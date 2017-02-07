The NEC lists four means of alteration to a grounding system when the use of multiple grounding connections results in objectionable current [250.6(B)]. 1. Disconnect one or more (but not all) of the grounding connections. 2. Change the locations of the grounding connections. 3. Interrupt the continuity of the conductive path causing the objectionable current. 4. Do something else (it just has to be approved). What might that “something else” be? You could, for example, bond ...