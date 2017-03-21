How much time do maintenance people spend walking back and forth to the maintenance shop while performing preventive maintenance (PM) work? Ideally, they’ll walk out of the maintenance shop and do several PMs until returning for break, lunch, or end of day cleanup. Why do people walk back to the shop? Make a list of reasons, and you’ll see most can be eliminated with such things as: • Maintenance carts. Thoroughly thinking out how you organize these is key. A PM/PdM cart ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by Tech2017 in Power Distribution
last reply by mshields in Power Distribution
last reply by Ginoant in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by Phatone in Questions & Help for Rookies
last reply by Dominicb in Business & Marketing