Every minute of critical equipment downtime costs money. The plant manager of an appliance plant fought his high downtime rate by ordering a big sign hung over each of three critical lines. The sign read, “$650,000 per hour.” That was the revenue per line. While well-intended, this tactic backfired. Everyone in the maintenance department saw these signs, and when critical equipment went down the responding techs worked frantically to speed through repairs to get that $650,000 ...