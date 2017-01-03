It may seem counterintuitive, but there is a speed limit to repairs. If you exceed it, you actually increase downtime. This is especially true when repairs include modifications that are poorly, if at all, documented. Yes, you may save time in the moment by quickly restoring operations and not worrying about wire labeling, workmanship, documentation, or other functions that take time while the operations supervisor is breathing down your neck. But the next time there’s a failure, ...