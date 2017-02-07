The maintenance technicians at a large industrial plant occasionally complained about problems that slowed repairs. The Plant Engineer met with techs on each shift and wrote down the complaints. On the list were items like: • Had to move items out of the way. • Did not have proper test equipment. • Unauthorized people in area. • Operator talking at me. • Could not find parts in stockroom. • Poor lighting in work area. • PPE not available. • ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by Vagabond in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by Avraham Avrahami in Lighting & Lighting Controls