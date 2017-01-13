The National Electrical Manufacturers Association has published the 2017 edition of its Electrical Standards & Products Guide (ESPG). According to Jim Wright, chairman of the NEMA Codes & Standards Committee, standards play a vital part in the design, production, and distribution of products destined for national and international commerce.

“Technical standards benefit users and manufacturers by improving safety, eliminating misunderstandings between manufacturer and purchaser, and assisting the purchaser in selecting and obtaining the proper product for his particular need,” Wright said.

NEMA members are eligible for a 20 percent discount on standards. Other benefits of choosing a NEMA standard include:

Customizable formats and packages

Use of the free NEMA Standards Tracker

Access to usage reports

Document previews

Historical and redline documents included at no additional cost

ESPG is used by military, government, and private buyers who work in architecture, construction, lighting, medical imaging, motors and industrial controls, transmission and distribution, transportation, and other industries that specify and use electrical equipment.

NEMA publishes more than 700 electrical standards and technical papers governing millions of unique member products across 52 market segments.

A complimentary copy of ESPG may be downloaded here.