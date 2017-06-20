So how do you “ground” (bond) a receptacle? You’ll find the answer in these Sections of the NEC: 250.146 and 250.146(A), (B), (C), and (D). One way you can’t do it is to drive a ground rod and run a wire over to the receptacle. And that’s because you’re not actually “grounding” (see Art. 100 definition of “ground”) the receptacle. In fact, 250.146 says to use an equipment bonding (not grounding) jumper to connect the ...