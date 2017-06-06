You can use the grounded circuit conductor to ground (bond) the non-current carrying parts of equipment (and raceways and other enclosures) at certain locations [see NEC Sec. 250.142]. In many (but not all) wiring systems, this would be the neutral conductor. On the supply side, the grounding point must be within the enclosure of the: AC service-disconnecting means, or Main disconnecting means for separate buildings as provided in Sec. 250.32(B), or Main disconnecting means or ...