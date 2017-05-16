What is your facility’s maintenance mindset? It might not as reliability-oriented as you think. Experts recommend standardized maintenance procedures, and this recommendation has been proven right both in theory and in practice. What increasingly gets read into this recommendation is the mistaken idea that you can lower the skill requirements if you make the procedures “simple” enough. Consider a standard motor maintenance PM that calls for taking voltage measurements and ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by ambers in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by Steven Corson in Motors & Motor Controls