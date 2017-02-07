Predictive maintenance (PdM) allows you to do less maintenance work and yet get more uptime. Notice the use of the word “allows.” Simply using PdM technology with a traditional preventive maintenance mindset tends to add to the maintenance load with little, if any, real effect on uptime. For example, consider insulation resistance testing. Qualified electrical testing firms use this as a PdM technology, but many plant maintenance departments use it as just another measuring tool ...