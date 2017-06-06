You can probably guess what happens when a snake slithers across two phases in a service switchgear panel. It’s not good for the snake (or any other critter making such contact), and it could trigger a catastrophic arc blast. It’s also not the most pleasant experience to be clipping a test lead onto a terminal at the very moment a swarm of hornets decides to show you what “Do Not Enter” really means. Preventing conflicts with critters in your equipment is an ongoing ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by Larryfos29 in National Electrical Code (NEC)