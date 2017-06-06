You can probably guess what happens when a snake slithers across two phases in a service switchgear panel. It’s not good for the snake (or any other critter making such contact), and it could trigger a catastrophic arc blast. It’s also not the most pleasant experience to be clipping a test lead onto a terminal at the very moment a swarm of hornets decides to show you what “Do Not Enter” really means. Preventing conflicts with critters in your equipment is an ongoing ...