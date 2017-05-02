When replacing a nongrounding receptacle with a grounding-type receptacle, you can connect the equipment grounding conductor of a grounding-type receptacle or branch circuit extension to any of six places [250.130(C)]. Those are: 1) Any accessible point on the grounding system as described in Sec. 250.30. 2) Any accessible point on the grounding electrode conductor. 3) The equipment grounding terminal bar within the enclosure where the branch circuit originates. 4) An equipment grounding ...