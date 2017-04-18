In Part 1, we clarified what the National Electrical Code (NEC) is talking about in regard to "grounding" equipment. The equipment grounding conductor (EGC) is really a bonding conductor at the equipment end. It is, however, ultimately connected to ground at the supply. Article 250, Part VII begins by telling us where the requirements are for this purpose [250.130]: If at a separately derived source, that connection must follow the requirements of Sec. 250.30(A)(1). If at ...