Part VII of NEC Art. 250 provides the requirements for equipment grounding. Because the Code often uses the word “grounding” to mean either grounding (a connection to the earth, see Art. 100 definition) or bonding (a metallic connection, see Art. 100 definition) it’s easy to become confused. To avoid that confusion, always think of where you are. If you’re on the load side, you bond and you never ground. If you’re on the supply side you will bond in some cases ...