Despite a fairly robust insulation resistance testing program for feeder cables, the plant has experienced several unscheduled shutdowns that resulted from cable failure. Initially, the failed cables were outside the testing program. But as more cables were added to the schedule in response to this now all feeder cables and many important branch circuit cables are now in the program. And several of those have failed. The failures were attributed to power events occurring between testing ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
For immediate safety to all concerned get a certified electrician to check out your