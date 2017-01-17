A couple of years ago, an electrical testing firm conducted vibration testing on several large loads. These included the four 400-hp motors for the plant air system and several 100-hp motors in a key process area. They recommended corrective measures be taken on all but two of these, and another shop performed the work. The testing firm recommended annual vibration testing on all of these motors plus all of the motors that were essential to the production lines and conveyor system. The ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by robert howard in General Electrical Talk Discussion