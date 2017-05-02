We hear “Safety first” so much, we can mistakenly put safety activities in the wrong place in the work flow. Let’s say you are performing the quarterly preventive maintenance procedure on an important motor. Among the tasks required are insulation resistance testing, motor lubrication, and measuring the motor starter contact resistance. You need to perform lockout/tagout for these tasks. Safety first, so you do that before doing anything else, right? What happens next? ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by W A Werning in General Electrical Talk Discussion