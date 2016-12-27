Under seven conditions described in Sec. 240.21(A) through (H) of the 2014 NEC, you don’t have to install an overcurrent protection device (OCPD) at the point of conductor supply [240.21]. Continuing where we left off in Part 3, here are some additional requirements to keep in mind. •​ Service conductors can be protected by OCPDs [240.21(D)]. Each OCPD must be integral to the service disconnecting means or located immediately adjacent to it [230.91]. •​ Busway ...