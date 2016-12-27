Under seven conditions described in Sec. 240.21(A) through (H) of the 2014 NEC, you don’t have to install an overcurrent protection device (OCPD) at the point of conductor supply [240.21]. Continuing where we left off in Part 3, here are some additional requirements to keep in mind. • Service conductors can be protected by OCPDs [240.21(D)]. Each OCPD must be integral to the service disconnecting means or located immediately adjacent to it [230.91]. • Busway ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by Ansio in Questions & Help for Rookies