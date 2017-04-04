In the rush to get equipment running again, what critical task typically gets left out? Baseline testing. For example, your team replaces three feeder cables while operations managers stand around chewing their fingernails. Occasionally, one walks over and asks how much longer you’re going to be. The Plant Manager gets in on this act, too. You know time is of the essence. Do you delay terminating those cables for the time it takes to perform the battery of tests that are in your ...