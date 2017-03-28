12 Reasons Why Electricians Should Always be Looking for Trouble

The white conductor insulation on this 2-pole breaker shows signs of overheating. The insulation is black and burned at the breaker screw terminal. This damage can be seen during a close visual inspection. If thermographic inspections had been used as part of the periodic EPM, this failing breaker or termination would have been seen much sooner before the insulation became heat damaged. This panel is a Federal Pacific Electric (FPE) Stab-Lok panel that should be scheduled for replacement due to potential electrical and fire safety issues. Read “ Old Circuit Breaker Panels Pose Danger ” for more information about FPE Stab-Lok panels.

Sometimes electrical equipment looks perfectly fine from the outside. You might assume that if the outside is clean, then everything inside must be okay too. In reality, this is a perfect example of why periodic visual inspections are so critical to the reliability of electrical equipment. Spiders can get into enclosures through holes in enclosures that are small and normally do not present any unwanted access problems. When dirt and moisture collect on these spider webs that bridge phases and provide paths to ground, conditions are ideal for flashovers and arcing ground fault damage. Arcing ground faults and products of combustion can contaminate adjacent switchgear sections. Long lead times for new switchgear can create unrecoverable business losses.

Some electrical problems are not immediately recognizable during a visual-only inspection. This problem was discovered after using infrared thermography to view the connections while under load. When one of three conductors was observed to be “cold” on a 3-phase balanced load, the system was deenergized and looked at more closely. This new cooling tower, variable-frequency drive (VFD) came from the factory with one conductor terminated onto the conductor insulation that was never stripped.

Some electrical problems are from self-inflicted wounds. Who is allowed to do electrical work at your facility? Are they electrically “qualified” per the NFPA 70E definition?” Would a truly qualified electrician install a copper wire in place of a proper fuse? If unqualified personnel are performing electrical work in your facility, they are exposed to serious danger. In addition, their unsafe acts may cause injury to others who work nearby or are affected by their improper electrical installations. Regardless of how this installation occurred, routine and periodic inspections can discover problems and allow corrective actions to be taken before a fire, injury, or equipment damage occurs.

This problem would be hard to find until it is too late without having an effective electrical preventive maintenance program in place. Periodic internal inspections would catch this condition before the conductors and the enclosures were damaged from rodents gnawing, corrosive excrement, or shorting of terminal from nesting materials. This enclosure invasion can be cleaned up, but it is equally important to seal off all penetration points to prevent a recurrence. One missing knockout closure may be all that is needed to allow rodents to access the internal electrical components.

Some improper electrical installations are very obvious. High-tech equipment or IoT sensors are not needed to pick up on this installation issue. Vertical busway installations are vulnerable to failures due to joint damage from leaks penetrating the enclosure and contaminating the closely spaced busbars. The NEC requires curbs around busways where they penetrate floors. Although spring mounts are used in this installation, it looks like hard cementitious material abuts the busway enclosure. Will the busway spring mount function properly when the busway is bonded to the floor? Will this stack of blocks move up and down with the spring mounts?

In some cases, the outside environment tries to invade the electrical equipment. In this case, the electrical equipment is invading the surrounding building environment. Fluid leaking from these transformer bushings is getting out of the electrical equipment and contaminating the concrete floor. A quick visual inspection of this installation is all that it takes to establish a corrective action-plan. Without a formal electrical preventive maintenance program, what would compel someone to enter these often forgotten spaces? What damage could result from a low oil condition? What is the cost to repair these leaks now compared to a fire, catastrophic failure, and collateral damage in this space?

Sometimes your own processes can invade the electrical enclosures. This can happen from improper NEMA type enclosure selection or from failing to properly secure the enclosure doors or knockout closures. The combustible dust collection in this fused switch can insulate the conductors and affect the conductor heat dissipation. High moisture in the dust can make the contaminants electrically conductive, causing short circuits, arcing, and equipment damage.

Periodic visual inspections of busway include paying close attention to the bolted compression splice clamps. Many manufacturers of busway use a double-headed bolt whereby the outer head snaps off with a wrench at the initial installation. The outer bolt head is designed to snap off at the proper applied torque to avoid needing a torque wrench. The two red washers seen on the bolt heads in this photo indicate that the bolts have never been tightened. The red washers are designed to fall away after the heads are snapped off. This busway has been energized for many years with both splice bolts loose. A visual inspection found this mistake and initiated corrective actions before a potential major arcing event could occur.

Visual inspections should always include checking that the motor overload protection is set properly based on the motor nameplate amps and the manufacturer’s setting instructions supplied with the overload relay. Originally, the two IEC motor starters and overload relays in this panel were identical. One of the motor controls was replaced with a different unit that does not have a settable range to protect the connected motor. Motor overload relays that have an adjustable range of amp settings can easily be set to a value that will provide no overload protection for the motor. NEMA type motor overload relays with one overload heater element per phase cannot be changed without physically replacing the three heater elements. These are less likely to be accidentally set to the wrong amp values.

Visual inspections should include checking panelboard connections where the breakers spring-clamp onto the panelboard busbars. The integrity of these connections can be checked using periodic infrared thermography. These damaged busbars were discovered while working on other nearby failed electrical components. Unchecked failures of this type usually advance to a catastrophic panelboard loss due to phase-to-phase and phase-to-ground arcing faults that melt sections of all three of the busbars. Melting of the steel enclosure typically occurs before the overcurrent protection opens the circuit. Although the arcing initially starts at one phase, the initial ionized air and arc plasma quickly conducts to all of the other phases and ground.

This is a common occurrence with many types of electrical equipment — long-term exposure to excessive moisture or active leaks. The source of water could be roof leaks, chilled water lines condensing on the equipment, plumbing supply or drain line leaks. In this case, water has been leaking on the top of this busway and busway switch for a very long time. Once the corrosion penetrates the top enclosure steel, water will run directly onto the busway splices and cause phase-to-phase and phase-to-ground arcing. These failures usually result in arcing ground faults that destroy several 10-foot sections of the busway. Fires and fire-sprinkler water damage also commonly occur and can cause significant business interruptions.

Do you have an adequate electrical preventive maintenance (EPM) program in place at your facility? If so, then you will be very familiar with NFPA 70B, Recommended Practice for Electrical Equipment Maintenance. Many of the chapters in NFPA 70B relate to different types of electrical equipment and call for a defined periodic “visual inspection” as part of the recommended maintenance.

If your EPM program does not include the recommended periodic visual inspections, then you need to view the slides in this photo gallery, which includes a sampling from the Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company’s Thermographic Services group. Many of the photos show correctable conditions found by simple visual inspections. You will be surprised to see what can be going on inside your critical electrical equipment if you’re not paying close attention to it.

In an Internet of Things (IoT) world, sensors can be used creatively to monitor just about every negative condition that can happen to your equipment. As you flip through the slides, think about sensors that could detect and annunciate some of these deleterious conditions. If you can’t envision a sensor for some applications, then you will quickly realize the importance of the periodic visual inspection process defined in NFPA 70B.

If you’re not constantly looking for trouble, these photos represent a few ways trouble will find you first — and cost you a lot of money and business disruption in the process!

Editor’s Note: Be sure to read and understand NFPA 70B, Chapter 7, Personnel Safety, before attempting any electrical work. Preventive maintenance should be performed only when equipment is in an electrically safe work condition. Chapter 7 refers to NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace for detailed electrical safety recommendations that must be followed. All electrical work practices must comply with the applicable OSHA regulations related to safe electrical work practices.

