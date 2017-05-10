Public comment open on workplace electrical standard
The new draft edition of CSA Z462 from CSA Group is now available for public review. This standard specifies requirements for workplace electrical safety necessary for the practical safeguarding of workers during activities such as the installation, removal, inspection, operation, maintenance, and demolition of electric conductors and electric equipment as well as work in proximity of energized electrical equipment.
CSA Group is an independent, not-for-profit standards development and testing/certification organization. It will be gathering comments through June 7, 2017, and make those available for all committee members to consider going forward. Visit the CSA website for more information, to read the draft, and to comment.
