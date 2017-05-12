A new ASTM International specification will help standardize production and use of bimetallic “bus bar” (copper-clad aluminum flat-strip and flat-wire that distributes high-current power). A copper-clad aluminum electrical conductor is a cost-effective alternative to pure copper or aluminum conductors.



The new standard is soon to be published as B1005: Specification for Copper-Clad Aluminum Bar for Electrical Purposes (Bus Bar). Six classes of copper-clad aluminum bar are covered:



• Class 20A Nominal 20 volume percent copper, annealed;

• Class 25A Nominal 25 volume percent copper, annealed;

• Class 30A Nominal 30 volume percent copper, annealed;

• Class 20H Nominal 20 volume percent copper, hard-worked;

• Class 25H Nominal 25 volume percent copper, hard-worked; and,

• Class 30H Nominal 30 volume percent copper, hard-worked.



