NEMRA Annual Conference

February 1st - 4th, 2017 • Orlando, FL

This Conference is designed for anyone involved with 7×24 infrastructures – IT, data center, disaster recovery and network/telecommunication managers, computer technologists, facility or building managers, supervisors and engineers. - See more at: http://www.7x24exchange.org/conferences/#sthash.h4qRItbM.dpuf

Impact of Technology Trends

Impact of Technology Trends

One of NEMRA’s most valuable member benefits is the Annual Conference. Over the years, this meeting has proven to be a most rewarding and productive event for the representative and the manufacturer. The purpose of the meeting is to:

• Provide educational opportunities for representatives that strengthen their professional, technical, and management skills.

• Offer manufacturers an annual opportunity to meet collectively with their sales force to communicate their marketing and sales initiatives.

• Facilitate individual business planning sessions and communication between the representative and his/her manufacturers.

• Expose the representative to new companies seeking to establish sales representation and to business providers offering new tools and

services.

• Offer formal and informal networking opportunities for the benefit of all attendees.

Learn more at: http://www.nemra.org/Conference/2017-Conference.aspx

This summer, join PEs from around the country for networking, continuing education, and discussions about “The Future of the Professional Engineer” in the beautiful Pacific Northwest (Seattle Map). Learn below why the NSPE 2015 Annual Meeting is one you and your family won’t want to miss. - See more at: http://www.nspe.org/resources/annual-meeting#sthash.ugUPCd7i.dpuf - See more at: http://www.nspe.org/resources/annual-meeting#sthash.ugUPCd7i.dpuf

This summer, join PEs from around the country for networking, continuing education, and discussions about “The Future of the Professional Engineer” in the beautiful Pacific Northwest (Seattle Map). Learn below why the NSPE 2015 Annual Meeting is one you and your family won’t want to miss. - See more at: http://www.nspe.org/resources/annual-meeting#sthash.ugUPCd7i.dpuf - See more at: http://www.nspe.org/resources/annual-meeting#sthash.ugUPCd7i.dpuf