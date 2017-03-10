Ask control systems engineers what the term “high voltage” means to them, and you’re liable to get an answer such as “anything over 50V”. Ask a utility lineman the same question, and you may hear “anything over 69kV”. So, the terminology —- low, medium, and high voltage — are relative to the field you are in and which context is being used. The National Electrical Code (NEC) uses all three terms, but doesn’t directly define them. ...