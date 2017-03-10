Ask control systems engineers what the term “high voltage” means to them, and you’re liable to get an answer such as “anything over 50V”. Ask a utility lineman the same question, and you may hear “anything over 69kV”. So, the terminology —- low, medium, and high voltage — are relative to the field you are in and which context is being used. The National Electrical Code (NEC) uses all three terms, but doesn’t directly define them. ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by martinhowell in Lighting & Lighting Controls
last reply by martinhowell in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by hjames in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by tbassler in National Electrical Code (NEC)
last reply by user-1167002 in Questions & Help for Rookies