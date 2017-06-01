Tentative Interim Amendment (TIA) Log #1266 to NFPA 70, National Electrical Code, 2017 edition, revises Sec. 406.4(D)(4), Exception No. 2. The comment closing date on this TIA is June 15, 2017.

As noted in the substantiation section of this TIA:

“Exception No. 2 to 406.4(D)(4) was new in the 2017 NEC. In the 2017 NEC, the text regarding branch circuit extensions was relocated from 210.12(B) to 210.12(D) and former Exception No. 2 to 210.12(B) is now located as Exception No. 2 to 210.12(D). Therefore, the reference to Exception No. 210.12(B) in 406.4(D)(4) Exception No. 2 is incorrect and is causing confusion amongst readers of the 2017 National Electrical Code.”

As outlined in a portion of the Emergency Nature section of this TIA:

“Because of the relocation of the former Exception No. 2 to 210.12(B) to 201.12(D) there are no exceptions in 210.12(B). Therefore, having the incorrect reference is causing confusion amongst readers of the National Electrical Code.”

You can view the full text of the TIA on the NFPA website.

Note: A TIA is tentative because it has not been processed through the entire standards-making procedures. It is interim because it is effective only between editions of the standard. A TIA automatically becomes a public input of the proponent for the next edition of the standard; as such, it then is subject to all of the procedures of the standards-making process.