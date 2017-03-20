Chapter 1 of NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, covers electrical safety-related work practices and procedures [105.1]. These apply where employees are exposed to electrical hazards within the scope of NFPA 70E. The “are exposed” is often presumed. For example, if equipment has not been maintained, you presume a hazard exists [Table 130.7(C)(15)(A)(a)]. The statement of scope [90.2] is similar to its NEC counterpart. Assume your work is within that scope ...