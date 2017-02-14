All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC. When you want to replace a non-grounding-type receptacle but the wiring method does not include an equipment grounding conductor (EGC), such as older NM cable with no ground wire, one option is to replace the receptacle with another non-grounding-type receptacle, as permitted by Sec. 406.4(D)(2)(a). However, many customers would prefer to have a 3-pronged grounding-type receptacle instead of the 2-pronged type. In this case, you have ...