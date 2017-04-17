The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) has revised its standard on how to properly install nonmetallic-sheathed cable (NM-B) and underground feeder and branch circuit (UF-B) cables and systems. NEMA RV 2-2016 Application and Installation Guidelines for Nonmetallic-Sheathed Cable and Underground Feeder and Branch Circuit Cable provides comprehensive guidance to installers and code enforcement personnel including guidelines on bend radius, markings, securing, supporting and terminating, and maintaining the integrity of the grounding system.

According to Randy Kummer, of Southwire Company, and a member of the NEMA Building Wire and Cable Section Technical Committee, “The release of this new edition of RV 2 is timely as it aligns with the 2017 National Electrical Code® and recognizes the most current installation practices. Electricians and authorities having jurisdiction should download a copy to review and reference.”

NEMA RV 2-2016 is available for $82 in hard copy and as an electronic download for no cost on the NEMA website.