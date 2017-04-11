The typical petrochemical plant has a distribution voltage of 15kV to 35kV (medium voltage). The outside medium-voltage feeders from the main substation to each of the distribution substations — or power distribution centers as they are sometimes referred to — are typically supplied by a breaker/fused disconnecting means in the main substation. It is a well-established general rule in the National Electrical Code (NEC) that each building or structure must have a disconnecting ...