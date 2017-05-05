The 2014 National Electrical Code (NEC) and the 2015 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) have both been adopted by the State of Hawaii. After an extended administrative review, Governor David Ige signed the administrative order approving their adoption, and the codes became effective on March 27, 2017. The NEC regulations are found in Title 3, Chapter 182.1 of the Hawaii Administrative Code, and the IECC regulations are found in Title 3, Chapter 181.1.

During this code adoption process, Hawaii moved from the 2008 NEC directly to the 2014 NEC, skipping over the adoption of the 2011 NEC. Likewise with the IECC, Hawaii moved from the 2006 IECC directly to the 2015 IECC, skipping over the 2009 and 2012 IECC.