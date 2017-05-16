In the April issue of EC&M, we discussed establishing an electrically safe work condition. But what happens if you can’t establish such a condition? That’s where NFPA 70E, Art. 130 comes in to play. It tells you when an electrically safe work condition must be established [130.1(1)] and then covers the electrical safety-related work practices for when that condition cannot be established [130.1(2)]. (Click here to see a PDF version of the Energized Electrical Work Permit ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by ambers in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by Steven Corson in Motors & Motor Controls