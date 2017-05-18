Moving Violations Video No. 143: Lack of Signage

In this episode, Russ discovers a problem with a power inlet for a portable generator at a residential dwelling unit. There’s no signage posted to tell a user what type of generator to connect at this location. This is a violation of Sec. 702.7(C) of the 2017 NEC.
last reply by ekras in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by ekras in Power Distribution
last reply by Glider61 in Test & Measurement
last reply by Glider61 in Test & Measurement
last reply by furlift in General Electrical Talk Discussion