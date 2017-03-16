Moving Violations Video No. 139: A Trio of Violations

In this episode, Russ finds a run of PVC that violates several sections of the 2017 NEC. One portion of the run is unsupported, which is a clear violation of Sec. 352.30. Another portion is tie-wrapped to a piece of EMT, which violates the requirements of Sec. 300.11. Lastly, a 45-degree fitting in this run of conduit doesn’t appear to be an approved electrical component.