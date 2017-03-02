Moving Violations Video No. 138: Mysterious Corrosion Problem

In this episode, Russ finds a section of flexible metal conduit (FMC) that shows severe corrosion. What’s odd is the box and the electrical metallic tubing (EMT) in the same area look just fine. In any case, Russ notes this is a violation of Sec. 300.6 of the 2017 NEC.
