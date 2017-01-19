Moving Violations Video No. 135: Hot Mess

In this episode, Russ finds another violation of the dedicated space requirements outlined in Sec. 110.26(E) of the NEC. The steam pipes running directly over the top of this panelboard need to be relocated, or the panelboard needs to be moved.
In this episode, Russ finds another violation of the dedicated space requirements outlined in Sec. 110.26(E) of the NEC. The steam pipes running directly over the top of this panelboard need to be relocated, or the panelboard needs to be moved.
Greetings Robert Howard,
Firstly, you need to understand that VD is elective
Ahh... let's define expensive and safe.
A lamp base with a pull chain is most
I get the impression you are thinking of the issue backwards.
The NEC does not
Larger transformers can be used in reverse because the "primary" taps are exact at no
Connect the coil of a 12VDC relay having one N.O. contact across the refrigerator
Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×
last reply by probrd in Electrical Talk Pics & Videos
last reply by sparky377 in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by robert howard in General Electrical Talk Discussion