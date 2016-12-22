Moving Violations Video No. 133: Attachment of EGCs to Metal Box

In this episode, Russ shows us a clear violation of the requirement set forth in Sec. 250.148(C) of the 2014 NEC. The Code clearly states that the equipment grounding conductors (EGCs) shall be connected to this metal junction box.
In this episode, Russ shows us a clear violation of the requirement set forth in Sec. 250.148(C) of the 2014 NEC. The Code clearly states that the equipment grounding conductors (EGCs) shall be connected to this metal junction box.
Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×
You may also want to look at upgrading your electrical system to NEMA 4, which would
I do a lot of work with generators, and there are no end to issues like this.
Welcome Aboard, Derek. Ask any question and you'll get many good answers. I'm always
The Syncrude 72kV system uses a Pascor copper switch. Although it is a more expensive
Depending on the type of utility service, the fault current stated may only be an