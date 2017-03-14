The National Electrical Manufacturers Association has released a new energy management guide for polyphase induction motors: NEMA MG 10-2017 Energy Management Guide for Selection and Use of Fixed Frequency Medium AC Squirrel-Cage Polyphase Induction Motors. The guide includes practical information about the proper selection, installation, operation, and maintenance of medium AC polyphase squirrel-cage induction motors.

MG 10 was revised by the NEMA Motors and Generators (1MG) Technical Committee.

“This guide now incorporates a new Super Premium polyphase electrical motor efficiency table,” said Steve Ruffing, senior design engineer, NIDEC, and vice chair of the 1MG Technical Committee.

NEMA MG 10-2017 is available in hard copy for $87 and as an electronic download at no cost on the NEMA website.