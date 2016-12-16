Because it integrates power and data transmission in a single cabling structure, offering a number of economic advantages, Power over Ethernet (PoE) is clearly a disruptive development in the construction industry — and well worth learning about. PoE is a technology that allows a local area network (LAN) to carry both data and DC power over twisted-pair, Ethernet cabling (Cat. 5e, 6, 6A, and above cables can be used) to a connected device, such as a wireless access ...