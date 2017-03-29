The Lighting Controls Association has published a basic guide to applying lighting controls to open office spaces.

Hoteling, hot-desking and other open office design trends are increasing demands for lighting flexibility. Meanwhile, commercial building energy codes are increasing demands for energy efficiency. A well-designed lighting and control system can maximize both of these objectives.

Authored by Steve Mesh, LC, this application guide by the Lighting Controls Association describes various control strategies that can be applied to open office spaces. These strategies can minimize operating costs, achieve energy code compliance and support workspaces that are more productive. Primarily focused on new construction, the guide’s solutions are similarly suitable for renovation and major lighting upgrades.

The guide is free and can be downloaded at: http://bit.ly/2lVasYt.

For nearly two decades, the Lighting Controls Association, a council of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, has educated the professional lighting community about lighting control technology and application.