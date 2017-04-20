As lighting technologies advance at near light-speed and luminaire costs fall at a similar pace, the value of prioritizing lighting retrofit and upgrade projects would seem more obvious than ever. Next-generation, feature-rich LED lighting has clearly become cheaper to acquire and install, thanks to growing competition and improving technology. At the same time, lighting’s complexity has grown. Its function and capabilities in the context of emerging interconnected and networked ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by user-1204432 in Questions & Help for Rookies
last reply by JimJ in Questions & Help for Rookies