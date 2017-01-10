Submissions are now being accepted for the IES’ 2017 Illumination Awards program via the Illumination Awards portal.



DEADLINE: Submittals must be entered by Feb. 17, 11:59 p.m.



Illumination Award Categories



Lighting Control Innovation , sponsored by the Lighting Controls Association

Advanced lighting control solutions can provide significant energy savings, flexibility and other benefits in buildings. This prestigious award recognizes good lighting projects that exemplify the effective use of lighting controls in nonresidential applications.



Interior Lighting Design , sponsored by Edwin Guth

This award recognizes exceptional interior lighting projects that balance the functional illumination of space with the artistic application of light to enhance the occupant’s experience.



Outdoor Lighting Design , sponsored by Eaton

The Outdoor Lighting Design Award recognizes excellence in lighting design and application in all aspects of exterior lighting. The program celebrates achievements in aesthetics, applied technical acumen, creative solutions to demanding site conditions and advancements to the industry in outdoor lighting applications. The goal of the program is to further the understanding, knowledge and function of outdoor lighting as a critical aspect of the built environment.



Energy and Environmental Lighting Design , sponsored by Osram Sylvania

The Energy and Environmental Design Award recognizes quality lighting installations in commercial and industrial buildings that incorporate advanced energy-saving strategies and environmentally responsible solutions into the overall design.



Illumination Award Levels

Section Awards Awarded at the local section level judging. Projects scoring adequately at the section move up for additional judging in the global judging, eligible for the awards noted below. Awards of Merit Recognizes meritorious contribution to lighting design. Special Citation Recognizes superior elements for a portion of a project. Award of Excellence Awarded for an exceptional contribution to the art and science of light. Award of Distinction Awarded for extraordinary achievement in lighting design.

Illumination Award recipients will be honored at the Illumination Awards Gala held during the IES Annual Conference in Portland, Oregon, August 10-12.