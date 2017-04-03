Horticultural lighting is not new, but the options to choose from are wider than ever, and the interest in growing a wide variety of crops indoors has put additional focus on lighting options.

UL recently published an informative article on the new options and considerations for horticultural lighting, covering topics such as the differences between horticultural and traditional light, and the evolution of horticultural lighting.

"One does not simply install any fixture in a greenhouse and call it a day" the article states. "Lighting for horticultural applications will have different considerations for operating conditions than most other applications."

The article goes on to highlight irrigation and humidity concerns as well as temperature: "Plants grow better when it is warm. That is fairly common knowledge, but the temperatures at which plants are grown — temperatures that can ranges as high as 30°C to 40°C (86°F to °104F) — are often higher than the temperatures at which many luminaires are tested."

These considerations, according to the article, are particularly important for fixtures that are intended for long term use, as research may lead to more light recipes and insight into how lighting impacts the quality and quantity of plants that are grown with artificial light.