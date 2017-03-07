To better understand the obstacles to manufacturing, specifying, procuring, and installing LED lighting products, the U.S. Department of Energy's GATEWAY program has released a report evaluating the long-term performance characteristics (chromaticity change, maintained illuminance, and operations and maintenance) of LED lighting systems in four field installations, each of which was previously documented in its own DOE report:

• Hilton Columbus Downtown Hotel in Columbus, OH (new construction, dedicated LED downlights)

• The University of Maryland’s Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center (CSPAC) in College Park, MD (LED retrofit kits in halogen wall washers)

• Princeton University’s Carl Icahn Laboratory in Princeton, NJ (LED retrofit kits in 2x2 troffers and CFL downlights)

• St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor, WA (LED replacement lamps in CFL downlights)

The four evaluations illustrate that SSL use is often motivated by advantages other than energy savings – including maintenance savings, easier integration with control systems, and improved lighting quality. They demonstrate that the success of any lighting implementation can’t be determined only by a simple review of technical performance data, but instead depends on full consideration of the individual project goals and priorities.

For a closer look at the findings, download the full report.