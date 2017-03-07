The report evaluates chromaticity change, maintained illuminance, and operations and maintenance.
To better understand the obstacles to manufacturing, specifying, procuring, and installing LED lighting products, the U.S. Department of Energy's GATEWAY program has released a report evaluating the long-term performance characteristics (chromaticity change, maintained illuminance, and operations and maintenance) of LED lighting systems in four field installations, each of which was previously documented in its own DOE report:
• Hilton Columbus Downtown Hotel in Columbus, OH (new construction, dedicated LED downlights)
• The University of Maryland’s Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center (CSPAC) in College Park, MD (LED retrofit kits in halogen wall washers)
• Princeton University’s Carl Icahn Laboratory in Princeton, NJ (LED retrofit kits in 2x2 troffers and CFL downlights)
• St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor, WA (LED replacement lamps in CFL downlights)
The four evaluations illustrate that SSL use is often motivated by advantages other than energy savings – including maintenance savings, easier integration with control systems, and improved lighting quality. They demonstrate that the success of any lighting implementation can’t be determined only by a simple review of technical performance data, but instead depends on full consideration of the individual project goals and priorities.
For a closer look at the findings, download the full report.
